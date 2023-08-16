Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller had an impressive start against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, throwing six innings and giving up one run, and his teammate Kike Hernandez made an interesting comparison to Walker Buehler.

“He reminds me a lot of Walker,” Kike Hernandez said, via Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue. “He's got a great makeup on the mound, great attitude, and obviously a power arm with really good offspeed pitches. Sometimes there's outings like tonight where you can't really tell how young he is.”

It is certainly an interesting comparison, and it should excite Dodgers fans. It could also be a confidence boost for Bobby Miller as well.

Miller is in the early stages of his MLB career. He has started 14 games so far, pitching to a 7-2 record and a 3.70 ERA, according to Fangraphs.

As for Walker Buehler, he is still coming back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in August last year. He is aiming to come back to the Dodgers by September. He would be a boost to the pitching staff down the stretch.

The Dodgers ended up winning Tuesday's game 6-2 over the Brewers, bringing their record to 72-46. The Dodgers are now nine games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the National League West, and building a comfortable lead heading into the second half of August and into September.

The Dodgers started out the season trailing in the division for the most part, but now are seemingly in familiar territory and running away with the division once again.