By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Carlos Correa signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers would have seemed like a bad joke a few years ago. But with MLB free agency heating up and Trea Turner heading to the Philadelphia Phillies, Correa is a legitimate option for the Dodgers despite the previous Houston Astros cheating scandal. Famed agent Scott Boras shared his honest thoughts on the Correa-Dodgers link, per B/R Walk-Off on Twitter.

“I think fans care about winning, they care about winning the right way,” Boras said at the Winter Meetings. “They want the best players. I think anybody who knows Carlos Correa understands his leadership and his commitment, and also a rare skill level that he brings any team.”

Carlos Correa and the Dodgers make sense as a fit on paper. But LA fans have not forgotten about the Astros’ 2017 cheating scandal that led to Houston defeating the Dodgers in the World Series. Correa, who spent 2022 in Minnesota with the Twins, was boo’d when Minnesota played on the road in Dodger Stadium.

The Twins are still alive in the Carlos Correa free agency sweepstakes. The Chicago Cubs are another team that could make a run at Correa. The shortstop is in the prime of his career and is expected to receive a large contract this offseason.

It will be interesting to see where Correa lands. If the Dodgers don’t end up inking a free agent shortstop this offseason, Gavin Lux is expected to take over shortstop duties in 2023. But Los Angeles could certainly still make a splash on the open market.