The Minnesota Twins are hoping that Carlos Correa will ultimately choose to return to the team despite the high interest in him from other clubs during the free agency period. While there’s no assurance about what exactly Correa thinks about continuing his career with the Twins, it is perhaps a good sign for Minnesota fans that team manager Rocco Baldelli was still able to grab dinner together with the star shortstop, per Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Baldelli: “He’s a guy that we obviously want and care a lot about and think can be an enormous factor for us for a long time playing at shortstop.”

After declining a qualifying offer worth $18.4 million from the Houston Astros back in 2021, Correa took his talents to the Twins and signed a three-year deal ($105.3 million) with the team last March. However, he rejected a $35 million player option in November from the Twins, paving the way for Correa to hit the free agent market where he is one of the most sought-after commodities.

Given the amount of money he turned down from the Twins, Correa is definitely looking for a much larger and longer financial commitment from whichever team wins him in the offseason.

With Trea Turner signing a massive 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, Correa could be the next big fish in the market to find a deal, though, shortstop Xander Bogaerts is still in the market along with Dansby Swanson.