By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in need of a star shortstop after losing Corey Seager and Trea Turner in consecutive offseasons. Turner’s hitting and speed were huge for LA but he decided to reunite with Bryce Harper on the Philadelphia Phillies. Carlos Correa could be in play despite the history he has with the franchise.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Dodgers have been in contact with Correa, though there is concern about him because he was on the Houston Astros team that defeated LA in the 2017 World Series.

“The Dodgers have been in contact with Carlos Correa, and while some Dodgers people have expressed concern about signing a star from the 2017 Astros — who beat the Dodgers in the World Series that year — coming to LA, the subject hasn’t been prominent in their recent discussions. The Dodgers were in on Verlander, who was also on that team.”

Correa’s role on that infamous Houston Astros team was initially seen as a reason why he wasn’t likely to be pursued by the Dodgers. However, as Heyman notes, Los Angeles was pursuing Justin Verlander before he signed with the New York Mets, so they are clearly more interested in the talent that someone can bring to the team. The 28-year-old certainly has a lot to offer.

The Dodgers would be much better off if they land Correa, who has a history of playing well in the postseason. He is a strong hitter and defender who would fit right in as he looks to make his way back to the World Series.