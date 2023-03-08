It’s all about his swing for Los Angeles Dodgers Chris Taylor. The infielder/outfielder is determined to make a huge rebound in the 2023 MLB season following a letdown individual performance at the plate in 2022 by correcting his mechanics at the plate — something that is keeping him busy in the offseason.

“Last season, I felt like I created some bad habits,” Chris Taylor said about his disappointing showing in 2022, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “So I’m kind of just trying to create a more efficient swing.”

After earning his first All-Star nod in 2021, during which he slashed 254/.344/.438 with also a 107 OPS+ along with 20 home runs and 73 RBI across 148 games (582 plate appearances), Chris Taylor’s numbers took a plunge in 2022. In the last season, Taylor, who entered the big leagues in 2012 as a fifth-round selection by the Seattle Mariners, hit just .221 with an OBP of .304 and a .373 SLG. His OPS dipped top .677 from .782 a year prior while his OPS+ got below 90 with an 86 — Taylor’s lowest in a season in which he played at least 50 games.

A neck injury and surgery on his elbow in the last offseason were among the culprits to Chris Taylor’s general ineffectiveness at the bat, but he’s hoping he’s way past those now.

Hopefully, the adjustments Chris Taylor is making will do wonders for his offense. He is looking to cut down on his strikeouts after getting fanned out over 35 percent of the time in 2022 when he also posted just a 93 wRC+ and a .298 wOBA, per FanGraphs.