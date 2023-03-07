The Los Angeles Dodgers entered 2022 Spring Training with a mostly set roster. In 2023, however, there is much more uncertainty. The Gavin Lax injury opened up the shortstop conversation, while Cody Bellinger’s departure has led to questions in centerfield. There are other unanswered questions on the roster as well. Without further ado, let’s take a look at four Dodgers’ position battles to watch during Spring Training.

Dodgers’ shortstop conversation

Gavin Lux was projected to be Los Angeles’ starting shortstop in 2023, but his season-ending injury has Miguel Rojas set to take over the job. All indications support the notion that Rojas will open the season as the Dodgers’ 2023 shortstop. However, nothing is set in stone.

The Dodgers have stated that Chris Taylor may see time at the position. Additionally, Los Angeles has been linked to other shortstops via trade. Rojas can still lose the job.

Rojas’ glove is better than Taylor’s, but Taylor has the offensive upside. Although he struggled at the plate in 2022, Taylor is a former All-Star capable of turning things around if healthy.

Chris Taylor and Miguel Rojas will likely share time at shortstop in 2023, making this not as much of a battle. With that being said, one of them could run away with the position. Taylor and Rojas may still treat this as a position battle during the spring.

Who will play centerfield?

Trayce Thompson? James Outman? Jason Hayward?

The Dodgers have a number of potential centerfield options heading into the season. Thompson impressed at the plate last year, but Outman is a 25-year old prospect ready for the big leagues. Meanwhile, Heyward features important veteran experience. David Peralta may factor into the equation as well, but it seems likelier than not that he will patrol left field.

Hayward seems destined to make the team, but his role is in question. He could end up as a utility/fourth outfielder type of player for the Dodgers. Although, if he continues to perform well in Spring Training, Heyward may steal a starting spot in the outfield.

Thompson and Outman both have strong chances of winning the starting centerfield job. A legitimate case could be made for both of them. This will be one of the more intriguing position battles in all of Spring Training.

How about left field?

Everyone is discussing the Dodgers’ centerfield job, but left field isn’t certain either. Chris Taylor was the anticipated starting left fielder prior to Lux’s injury. He’s still expected to spend the majority of his time in left, but the fact that he will see reps at shortstop will open up the position.

Peralta and Taylor could platoon in left field, but utilizing Heyward there may also be an option. Outman or Thompson could also factor into the equation, as Thompson has already played a number of games in left field to open the spring.

The Dodgers left field position will be impacted by the outcome of the centerfield battle.

Closer

Finally, the Dodgers are still in search of a closer. Dave Roberts said he wouldn’t mind waiting until the season to make a decision on a closer. Evan Phillips is the favorite, but Los Angeles has plenty of options. Their bullpen depth is immense and there are a number of legitimate closing candidates.

It will be interesting to see if any of those candidates can run away with the job during Spring Training.