By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Clayton Kershaw admitted in an MLB Network interview that the free agency departures of Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner are “going to be weird” for the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Matthew Moreno. Kershaw got brutally honest on Turner leaving LA and signing with the Boston Red Sox, per Moreno as well.

“JT is such a cornerstone of the franchise and has meant so much to me personally, and everything that he has done on and off the field” Kershaw said.

Justin Turner found his footing in LA with the Dodgers. He ultimately spent 9 seasons in Los Angeles while making 2 All-Star teams during that time span. In addition to impressive statistics for the Dodgers, Turner emerged as a clubhouse leader.

“I texted him, he always gave me the thought we were going to win the game,” Kershaw added. “You see him, his mannerisms & demeanor every day, you go to the ballpark thinking you’re going to win the game when you see him. That’s a compliment I can’t give to everybody. We’re going to miss him. I’m going to miss him. It’s going to be so weird to not have him in the clubhouse. I hope he has fun in Boston, just not too much fun.”

Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger won the MVP award for the Dodgers in 2019. He clubbed a number of clutch home runs and was a fan-favorite in LA despite struggling in 2021 and 2022.

Both players will be missed by Clayton Kershaw and the rest of the team. However, the Dodgers are confident that they can still compete in the NL West even with the Turner and Bellinger departures.