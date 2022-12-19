The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most notable teams in all of MLB. They draw in plenty of fans and receive national attention on a consistent basis. However, star pitcher Julio Urias tends to get overlooked. Clayton Kershaw recently dropped a truth bomb on Urias, per Matthew Moreno.

“Julio is the man,” Kershaw said. “I do think he gets overlooked, and I don’t really know why. He did finish second in Cy Young voting this year, so I think you’re starting to see people understand just how good he is. He’s been a cornerstone for us.”

