By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Julio Urias was recently named the winner of the Warren Spahn Award for the second consecutive year, per Jacob Unruh. The award, named after MLB left-handed Hall of Fame pitcher Warren Spahn, is given to the best left-handed pitcher each season. Other stars who’ve previously won the award include Randy Johnson and Urias’ Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw.

Urias was named an NL Cy Young finalist in 2022. Although the award ultimately went to Sandy Alcantara, there is no denying the fact that Julio Urias enjoyed a tremendous season.

Urias finished the year with a sparkling 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. He limited opponents to a .199 batting average and struck out 166 hitters. Julio Urias’ effort was especially important given the Dodgers’ eye-opening amount of injury concerns within their pitching staff.

Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts previously advocated for Julio Urias to win the Cy Young prior to the official announcement.

“Obviously, I’m biased but he has my vote,” Dave Roberts said. “He’s been an ace for us all year long.”

Dodgers’ pitching coach Mark Prior revealed why Urias has been incredibly successful.

“Every single day he goes out and gives us a chance to win ball games. He goes out and he makes 30 starts this year. He limits damage, gets a lot of soft contact, doesn’t walk a ton of guys.”

Although they were eliminated in the NLDS, the Dodgers enjoyed a spectacular 111-win season. But they would not have fared as well as they did without the contributions of Julio Urias. He is well-deserving of the Warren Spahn Award.