For the fourth offseason in a row, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw became a free agent. The left-hander declined his $5 million player option on Monday, but the belief is he will return to the organization on a new deal, per Jack Harris of The LA Times.

Kershaw was vocal about his love for LA at the World Series parade last Friday, saying he will be a “Dodger for life.”

The veteran didn't pitch at all in the playoffs due to injuries and will undergo two surgeries on Wednesday to clean up some health issues. Kershaw didn't make his regular-season debut until late July after recovering from a shoulder injury that also required surgery last November.

In seven appearances in '24, the southpaw went 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA, striking out 24 hitters in 30 innings. While Kershaw may not have the same zip on his fastball anymore, he's still effective when healthy. At 36, it's unknown how many good years Kershaw has left in the big leagues, but returning to the Dodgers remains a priority.

During the parade, Kershaw expressed how grateful he was to sit back and enjoy the World Series title, even though he didn't even contribute:

“Oh man, I've waited for this day for a long time. I've waited to celebrate for a long time,” a relieved Kershaw said at Dodger Stadium Friday. “I can't imagine being anywhere else right now, and I can't imagine doing it with a better group of guys than this group right here. I'm at a loss for words.

“I didn't have anything to do with this championship, but it feels like the best feeling in the world, getting to celebrate with you guys. Two-time champ, and a lot more coming. Let's go!”

Kershaw has played his entire 17-year MLB career with the Dodgers. It will be interesting to see how they restructure his deal.