The Los Angeles Dodgers are nearing another National League West victory. That said, LA's rotation features question marks. Clayton Kershaw, a future Hall-of-Famer, will be apart of the Dodgers' playoff rotation. Nevertheless, he isn't willing to guarantee himself a spot amid his recent struggles. In fact, Kershaw said only one pitcher on the Dodgers is certain to be in the postseason rotation right now.

“Right now, it’s basically Bobby (Miller) and an open tryout to see who can be on the postseason roster from the pitching side,” Kershaw said, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw, rotation question marks

Walker Buehler was previously expected to help the Dodgers pitching staff. Now, Buehler isn't going to return until 2024. Kershaw, Lance Lynn, and Bobby Miller will likely headline the rotation. Ryan Pepiot is also an option. Kershaw later commented on Lynn and himself potentially being in the playoff rotation.

“There’s no egos,” Clayton Kershaw continued, via Ardaya as well. “It doesn’t matter about your track record, what you have done. It’s about who’s pitching good. I have to prove it. Lance (Lynn) has to prove it. We all have to prove it, that we deserve to pitch in October. That’s what these last few weeks are about.

“Winning a World Series trumps everything else anyway. That’s what we’re all here for.”

The Dodgers are hopeful that Kershaw can find his footing down the stretch. He still owns strong season numbers and is one of the best pitchers in baseball. However, Clayton Kershaw is also known for being extremely hard on himself, which explains his refusal to guarantee himself a playoff rotation spot.

In the end, Kershaw's presence on the pitching staff will be of the utmost importance throughout October as LA tries to win the 2023 World Series.