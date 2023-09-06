Clayton Kershaw is reportedly still dealing with some sort of shoulder injury. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping he can pitch through it, the superstar hurler has seen a concerning decline in velocity. Kershaw was asked about the situation after the Dodgers loss to the Miami Marlins Tuesday, but he did not blame his injury despite the velocity decline.

“I feel fine,” Kershaw told reporters after the game, per SportsNet LA. “Yeah, I feel fine. That's not the problem. Yeah, I feel fine.”

Kershaw repeated himself once again when asked if a break could be necessary.

“I feel fine.”

Reporters continued to press Kershaw about the shoulder injury, but he stood firm in his response.

“I feel fine, I don't think so (in response to if the shoulder is limiting him). I feel fine.”

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: “I feel fine”

Clayton Kershaw also said the velocity decline isn't a symptom of any specific issue. It should be noted that Kershaw didn't pitch all that bad in the Dodgers' loss Tuesday. He surrendered three earned runs over five innings, as LA was ultimately defeated 6-3. The primary concern was control, as Kershaw walked five hitters and recorded only three strikeouts.

For now, all Los Angeles fans can do is hope that Kershaw truly does “feel fine.” The team needs him more now than ever with Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May both out for the year due to injury, while Julio Urías may not ever pitch again for the Dodgers following his recent arrest.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Clayton Kershaw as they are made available.