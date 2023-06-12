Clayton Kershaw has nothing but good things to say about Los Angeles Dodgers rookie pitcher Bobby Miller, as he heaped praise on him and his performance so far.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner offered high praise for the newcomer, clearly impressed by the skill level of his pitches as he told AM 570 LA Sports radio in a recent appearance.

“I kind of just thought he reared back and threw 100[mph] at first, but that slider against the Yankees was real, that was a really good slider,” Kershaw said of Miller.

He continued on in the interview, saying: “You can honestly say he has five pitches. I've barely have three my whole career so… he's in a good spot.”

After not seeing the youngster much in spring training, Clayton Kershaw admitted that he's very excited to see him out there on the mound each week.

Miller has four career starts for the Dodgers after making his debut on May 23. He boasts a 3-0 record in those games, and a stellar 0.78 ERA. He has only allowed one run in his 23 innings of work so far, an incredible feat for a 24-year-old rookie.

It was such an impressive start that Bobby Miller accomplished a feat shared by only two others in history. He is now the third ever in the league to go at least five innings with no more than one run allowed in their first four career starts in the same season, according to MLB.com. One of the two others was Dodgers' Kenta Maeda in 2016.

Miller looks to continue his historic start throughout the summer, and the eyes of legends like Kershaw will remain on him as he helps to guide the budding star to a successful career.