Los Angeles Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw has tied a franchise record. Following back-to-back difficult pitching performances from the Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, Kershaw stepped up and gave Los Angeles seven shutout innings on Thursday. Although LA lost the series, they were able to salvage a victory and avoid the road sweep. Kershaw has now recorded 63 different starts where he's pitched at least seven scoreless innings, per Sarah Langs. Langs also reports that Kershaw's mark ties Don Sutton for the most games of seven-plus scoreless innings pitched in Dodgers franchise history since 1900.

Kershaw and Sutton are all knotted up with 63, and Kershaw will likely take the franchise lead in the category at some point. Don Drysdale is third for the Dodgers with 53 such starts.

Clayton Kershaw continues to make history

Clayton Kershaw is a future Hall of Famer. He's arguably the best pitcher of the past generation, and is continuing to dominate in his mid-30's. It's unclear how much longer Kershaw will stay in the big leagues, but he could retire tomorrow and still have a spot waiting for him in Cooperstown.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What makes Kershaw's total number of seven-plus scoreless innings pitched even more impressive is the era that we are in. Bullpens are relied on far more often than they were during Sutton and Drysdale's time. Starting pitchers don't work as deep into games, often being taken out by the sixth inning.

Clayton Kershaw isn't shy about working deep into games when healthy though. He's dealt with some injury concerns over the past few years, but he refuses to be limited when on the mound.

He's making a case to be considered as the best Dodgers pitcher of all time. Adding another World Series victory wouldn't hurt though.