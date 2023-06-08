Noah Syndergaard is no longer THAT guy. Not only that but he's making it harder and harder for the Los Angeles Dodgers to trust him with the ball, especially after yet another disastrous start Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Reds on the road. Syndergaard was taken off the mound after just three innings in that game, as the Dodgers had seen enough from him. He surrendered six earned runs on seven hits, including a pair of home runs from Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz and Tyler Stephenson.

Syndergaard now has a horrible ERA of 7.16 after 12 starts in the 2023 MLB season for the Dodgers. As pointed out by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, it's now the third-worst ERA in Dodgers history through 12 starts. Only Carlos Perez in 1999 and Hideo Nomo in 2004 have been worse through the same stretch.

The Dodgers might have held on to some hope that Noah Syndergaard will be better this month after an atrocious May in which he went 0-1 with a 6.86 ERA over 21.0 innings in five starts. But apparently, a flip of the calendar is not going to be a cure for the pitcher's malaise on the mound.

With Julio Urias still on the injured list along with Dustin May, Ryan Pepiot, and Walker Buehler, the Dodgers are left to continue giving Syndergaard chances on the mound, but that could change soon.

The Dodgers signed Syndergaard last December to a one-year, $13 million deal. Prior to that, he played for the Los Angeles Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022.