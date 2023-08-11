Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw had been out for over a month due to an injury with his left shoulder. He was originally expected to make his return in mid-late July, but things continued to be pushed back, and he didn't come back until Thursday when the Dodgers played host to the Colorado Rockies. The star lefty looked very solid is his first start back, and he felt good doing it, too.

“You want to be out there,” Clayton Kershaw said after the game in regards to missing time, according to a tweet from SportsNet LA. “You want to be a part of what's going on here. You want to help your team win.”

Kershaw did just that. The Dodgers defeated the Rockies in a low-scoring affair, 2-1, and Kershaw did a great job of shutting down the Colorado offense to give Los Angeles a chance to win the game.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

With it being his first start back, Kershaw didn't throw a ton of innings, but he still went for five frames and only allowed one run. He struck out four and walked none while allowing three hits. The Dodgers were down 1-0 when he left the game, so Kershaw got a no-decision. Very good first start back for the Los Angeles ace.

Having Kershaw back and throwing like he did Thursday bodes well for the Dodgers' postseason hopes. They have all the tools to win another World Series, and are certainly one of the best teams in baseball this season. The next couple of months should be a lot of fun for Dodgers fans.