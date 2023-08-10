The record for the 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers suggests this is the worst team that Mookie Betts has been a part of since being traded from the Boston Red Sox. As far as talent goes, Mookie Betts would agree. That doesn't necessarily mean the Dodgers won't compete for a championship.

The chemistry that the 2023 Dodgers players share is unmatched compared to his other seasons in Los Angeles, Betts told AM 570 LA Sports. Perhaps that's why the Dodgers were able to rebound from a slow start to the season and seize control of the NL West.

“We've had some very, very talented teams,” Betts said. “This is not the most talented team that I've been on as a Dodger, for sure. But, as far as team and playing for each other, I would say this is probably one of the better teams, for me, ever. Outside of my 2018 team with Boston, because we had that relationship as brothers, this team is awesome, man. It makes it different when you enjoy coming to work.

“I really think that's what's carried us so far.”

Betts' phenomenal season has also helped carry the Dodgers. Splitting his time between the outfield and the middle of the infield, Betts is hitting .283/.383/.578. He has 31 home runs in 108 games.

Betts has been the Dodgers' second-best hitter. Freddie Freeman has a .344 batting average and an NL-best 1.018 OPS. His 101 runs and 42 doubles also lead the league.

With a .593 winning percentage through 113 games, the Dodgers have a six-game lead on the San Francisco Giants for first place. In each of the last four seasons, Los Angeles has won at least 65.4% of its games. The Dodgers set a franchise record with 111 victories in 2022. They are on pace to fall 15 wins short of that number in 2023.