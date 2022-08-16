Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“Cody Bellinger’s not in there today, and won’t be in there tomorrow, Dave Roberts said. Getting a “reset” after a meeting in the manager’s office postgame last night.”

Prior to this, Cody Bellinger went just 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in his last seven at-bats. Since the start of August, he’s just hitting .200. The Dodgers have mostly put him in the seventh spot in the batting order, but he’s slid down to the ninth spot in several of the team’s most recent games, including in the win over the Brewers.

The 27-year-old outfielder hasn’t been the same since winning the NL MVP in 2019. In three seasons since, he has only hit a frustratingly low .200 to go with a .271 OBP and .379 slugging percentage. Over the same stretch, his OPS+ is just at 75. He has completely dropped off a cliff and it’s not getting much better for him. So far this season, he is slashing just .206/.261/.399.

Despite Bellinger’s struggles, the Dodgers are still having a ton of success, thanks to their embarrassment of riches in terms of offensive talent. The Dodgers lead the entire MLB with an 80-34 record and are nearly 20 games ahead of everybody else in the NL West division.