Just when it looked like Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was getting his groove back after a return from the injured list, the southpaw hurler was sent back down to the ground by the Baltimore Orioles during a bad performance on Wednesday.

The poor start from Urias drew a reaction from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who had seen much better outings from the lefty.

“It just didn't seem like he was really comfortable out there,” Roberts told reporters following the loss at Camden Yards (h/t SportsNet LA).

It was another Urias who shined in the Dodgers-Orioles game on Wednesday, with Baltimore third baseman Ramón Urías going 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the game, with all the damage he inflicted on the Dodgers occurring before Julio Urias got replaced by reliever Phil Bickford.

Prior to taking the mound in the finale of the Orioles series, Julio Urias went 2-0 in his two previous starts, allowing just two earned runs and four hits while striking out 15 hitters over the course of 12.0 innings. He was seemingly in rhythm again after getting tagged for five earned runs by the Kansas City Royals on July 1 when he made his first start following a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring issue.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Urias remains second on the team with seven wins against five losses. He has a 5.02 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP through 14 starts. While his strikeout rate has pretty much been the same as last season's, Urias has seen his home run rate regress as well as his BABIP.