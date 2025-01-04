The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most active teams in this year's free agency, which is simply par for the course for perhaps the most brazen spending team in the MLB. But even after making a few additions to their World Series-winning roster, the Dodgers still had room to bring back one of their biggest contributors in 2024, outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, warding off other suitors by signing him to a three-year, $66 million contract.

Hernandez immediately became a fan favorite among the Dodgers faithful, and for good reason. Not only did he charm everyone with his infectiously joyful personality, he also came through for the team with plenty of big hits throughout the course of the season, earning himself a well-deserved payday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts couldn't be any happier to see Hernandez return to the team as they prepare to defend their World Series crown in 2025.

“Just another guy who's consistent with production, consistent with his attitude, and focus on winning. It is amazing when you get out there on the community and see how many fans really adore him, appreciate the way he plays the game. So we got him for three more years,” Roberts told Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA.

Expand Tweet

Hernandez has said so himself in the past that he feels that he found a home with the Dodgers, and at the very least, the team feels the same way towards him. And why wouldn't there be a mutual sense of belonging between them, when Hernandez tallied 33 home runs and 99 runs batted in, bouncing back from a disappointing 2023 campaign?

The 32-year-old outfielder should take the bulk of innings at left field once more as he and the Dodgers look to grow this fruitful partnership even further.

Dodgers stand tall in the Teoscar Hernandez sweepstakes

The Dodgers were always going to have an advantage when it comes to signing Teoscar Hernandez in free agency. Hernandez has said multiple times that if the money was right, he will be re-signing with the team that gave him the chance to play the most fruitful baseball of his career.

Hernandez was a reliable source of power production for the Dodgers all season long, and his departure would have left a huge hole in their lineup. It was crucial for the Dodgers to outbid other Hernandez suitors, such as the Boston Red Sox, and that's exactly what they did to check the box of one of their most pressing orders of business in free agency.