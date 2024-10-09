The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres will go to battle in Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday at Petco Park. There will be no shortage of fireworks after Manny Machado threw a baseball toward LA's dugout in Game 2, which caused quite the stir. In fact, it looked to be directed right at manager Dave Roberts.

The skipper said Monday that he was quite bothered by Machado doing such a thing, but on Tuesday before first pitch, Roberts made it clear that he didn't believe it was that serious and said he has nothing but respect for the Padres star.

Via FOX Sports: MLB:

“Not very serious. I really don't think that he was trying to hurt anybody,” Roberts said. “I do feel there was a lot behind that throw if you're going to throw it towards the dugout but like I said, I've coached Manny, we have a good relationship, he's an ultimate competitor and so are we so for me and my guys we're just focused on today and what happened happened.”

The Dodgers boss is being very professional about it, but the reality is Machado was certainly in the wrong. Things got worse after that, with LA fans throwing even throwing baseballs at Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar. Game 2 was delayed for 12 minutes because of it.

Machado and Jack Flaherty both got into it as well, shouting at each other numerous times after the starter plunked Fernando Tatis Jr. Of course, Machado played for Los Angeles for half a season but Dodgers fans absolutely despise him now after he signed with a divisional foe.

It's common knowledge that the Dodgers and Padres are bitter rivals and it will be interesting to see what happens in Game 3. The series is currently tied 1-1 after San Diego's 10-2 victory on Sunday.