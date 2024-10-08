As the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the San Diego Padres in a highly contentious NL showdown, things took an unsettling turn when star third baseman Manny Machado threw a ball from the dugout right in the direction of manager Dave Roberts. Though the ball didn't connect with the manager or anyone on the team, it did draw headlines nonetheless, as it showcased an ugly side of the game that fans don't typically associate with baseball.

Asked about the situation in his media availability session with reporters, Roberts admitted that he didn't see it in the moment, but was “unsettled” by the video when he watched it back.

“I didn't notice it at the time, I really didn't. I didn't notice it. I did see the video, and it was unsettling. Obviously, I have a relationship with Manny from years past. There was intent behind it. It didn't almost hit me because there was a net. And that was very bothersome,” Roberts told reporters.

“If it was intended at me, I would be very, it's pretty disrespectful. So, I don't know his intent. I don't want to speak for him, but I did see the video. And the ball was directed at me with something behind it. But I don't know what led to that. I didn't see it in real-time, but I did see the video.”

Watching back the video, it's hard to see why Machado decided to throw the ball at the Dodgers dugout, let alone whether or not it actually had any chance of connecting with the veteran manager. Still, that didn't stop Machado from being asked about the situation and revealing why he opted to pull such an unusual maneuver during the game.

Manny Machado wants to move past throwing at Dave Roberts

Asked about his decision to throw the ball in Robert's direction, Machado addressed the situation head-on with reporters, letting everyone know that he'd already turned the page on the situation.

“I spoke about this last night after the game,” Machado noted via Kevin Acee. “I’ve already turned the page, and I’m just looking forward to playing in front of our fans tomorrow and preparing for another tough battle against a very good team.”

Alright, so that's less than ideal, especially for Dodgers fans who are upset with the Padres for how they played in Week 2. Could the MLB come down on the former All-Star and punish him for his actions? Eh, maybe, but at this point, it looks like both sides are simply looking to move on and focus on Game 3, which is probably for the best, all things considered.