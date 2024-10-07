ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road to take on the San Diego Padres for game three of the NL Division Series. This game will continue our NLDS odds series as we hand out a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Dodgers-Padres Game 3 Projected Starters

Walker Buehler vs. Michael King

Walker Buehler (1-6) with a 5.38 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 75.1 innings pitched, 64K/28BB, .289 oBA

Last Start: vs. San Diego Padres: No Decision, 5 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

2024 Road Splits: 7 starts, 6.53 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 30.1 innings pitched, 25K/16BB, .293 oBA

Michael King (13-9) with a 2.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 173.2 innings pitched, 201K/63BB, .221 oBA

Last Start: NLWC vs. Atlanta Braves: Win, 7 innings, 5 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 12 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 14 starts, 3.32 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 78.2 innings pitched, 109K/29BB, .223 oBA

Here are the NLDS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NLDS Odds: Dodgers-Padres Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +126

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Dodgers-Padres Game 3

Time: 9:08 PM ET/6:08 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Buehler's stats are not very impressive. However, he is coming off a very solid start against the Padres. He allowed just one run over five innings of work, and the Dodgers need that to happen again. He was on and off in the month of September, but it was actually his best month. If he can carry his good starts into the playoffs, the Dodgers will be able to win this game on the road.

Buehler has a lot of postseason experience, and he has been incredible for the Dodgers. In 15 postseason starts, Buehler has thrown 79.2 innings, allowed just 61 hits, and he has struck out 101 batters. Along with that, Buehler has an ERA under 3.00. Los Angeles needs Buehler to continue to pitch well in the playoffs if they want to pull off the road win Tuesday night.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michael King is the Padres ace this season. With Joe Musgrove out, the Padres need him King than ever. Luckily, King was lights out in his first career playoff start, so it seems there were no nerves. King threw seven shutout innings at Petco Park against the Braves in the Wild Card round, and the Padres need another performance like that. It does not need to be seven shutouts, but if King can throw six innings and allow less than three runs, the Padres will win.

King's last start of the regular season was against the Dodgers. He pitched really well in that game. In fact, King dominated the Dodgers in his last two starts against them. In those two starts, King has thrown 12 innings, allowed zero earned runs on five hits, and struck out 14. King has been dominant since the beginning of May so that stat line is not surprising. As long as King continues to pitch as he has been, he will be able to shut down the Dodgers for the third time in a row.

The Padres are a great offensive team, and they have shown it this playoffs. San Diego scored nine runs in their two games against the Braves, and they have put up 15 through their first two games against the Dodgers. During the regular season, when the Padres scored just four runs, they were 77-13. If their offense can put up four runs, that will be more than enough for King.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick

It is just too hard to bet against Michael King. I will take the Padres to win this game straight up.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-148)