The Los Angeles Dodgers' back isn't exactly against the wall even after they suffered a 10-2 loss to the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. But the incredibly talented and deep club looked mortal in Game 2 of their series against a divisional rival. It was a defeat that Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts simply wanted to forget and move on from right away.

“I've turned it,” Roberts said after the game, per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY. “It was ugly. It was ugly. …That's one of those that you just kind of want to wash away and get to the next day.’’

Dodgers have forgettable Game 2 in loss to the Padres

The game did not start great for the Dodgers, as Los Angeles starter Jack Flaherty gave up three runs in the first two innings while the Dodgers mustered just a run in that span. The Padres then started to break away in the eighth inning where they scored three runs before scoring that many again in the ninth frame. Flaherty took the pitching loss, allowing four earned runs on five hits, including a pair of home runs, with a walk issued and just two strikeouts recorded in 5.1 innings of mound duty.

The big guns on offense for the Dodgers did not show life either. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts were a combined 0-for-8 with three strikeouts. Freddie Freeman went 0-for-2 before getting removed from the game in the sixth inning due to an ankle issue. He was replaced by Enrique Hernández, who went hitless on two at-bats.

And speaking of ugly, fans at Dodger Stadium did not help create a better atmosphere while their team was getting blown out. They threw objects into the field and even caused a delay.

Perhaps a change in scenery can turn things around for the Dodgers.

With the series tied at 1-1, the Dodgers and the Padres resume their National League Division Series battle in Game 3 this coming Tuesday at PETCO Park.

Los Angeles is expected to start Walker Buehler in that contest while the Padres will be giving the ball to Michael King.