The Los Angeles Dodgers have been active this offseason, yet manager Dave Roberts suggested the team still has more plans in motion. Discussions between the Dodgers and outfielder Teoscar Hernández are ongoing as both sides work toward reaching an agreement.

“I think we are close,” said the Dodgers manager. The escalating value of free-agent deals could have led Hernández and his team to increase their expectations, which might be contributing to the slowdown in discussions.

Hernández has consistently expressed his strong preference to remain with the Dodgers. Negotiations between the two parties are nearing completion, but the Dodgers are not prepared to finalize an agreement just yet. There is currently no set timeline for the deal to be completed.

Teoscar Hernández with an amazing run with the Los Angeles Dodgers

The 32-year-old free agent is coming off an excellent season in his debut year with the Dodgers. After signing a one-year contract with Los Angeles last offseason to boost his market value, he successfully positioned himself for a stronger opportunity at landing a multiyear deal in free agency—and he delivered on that plan.

Hernández made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Houston Astros and has since accumulated nine seasons of experience in the league.

He enjoyed a career-best season, posting a .272/.339/.501 slash line with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs. He earned his second All-Star selection, claimed the Home Run Derby title, and was instrumental in the Dodgers' win in the World Series.

The Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Yankees have shown interest in Hernández, especially after each of them missed out on landing Soto, who signed with the New York Mets.

Los Angeles made their biggest offseason move by signing starting pitcher Blake Snell. Adding the two-time Cy Young Award winner has significantly boosted the team's starting rotation.

The Dodgers also added outfielder Michael Conforto to strengthen their outfield and provide a left-handed bat to the lineup. Additionally, they re-signed standout reliever Blake Treinen on a two-year deal worth $22 million.

Where will Hernández be?

Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers president of baseball operations, recently discussed the ongoing negotiations during the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings held in Dallas earlier this week.

“While we’re hopeful, at the same time, if he ends up signing somewhere else, we have no choice but to wish him well and on a personal level we’ll be really happy for him and professionally not so much,” remarked Friedman.

“He had a really good year. He put himself in a great position and I know he has talked about wanting to (re-sign), and I know that we have talked about him wanting to, and he and his family get to go through the interest and figure out what makes the most sense for them,” he continued.

Hernández has positioned himself as one of the best outfielders available in free agency and is poised to land the multiyear contract he’s been seeking. While the Dodgers are still considered the frontrunners, any delay in finalizing a deal opens the door for other well-funded teams to join the bidding.