Teoscar Hernandez remains a free agent as the MLB Winter Meetings roll on, and even though the Los Angeles Dodgers remain firmly in the mix to retain his services, fans might want to brace for bad news.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said he was “hopeful” the team would bring Hernandez back, according to David Vassegh of Dodger Talk.

“At the same time if he decides to sign somewhere else we have no other choice to wish him well,” Friedman added.

That doesn't sound like somebody oozing confidence in their chances.

Hernandez signed a one-year pact with the Dodgers last offseason after a down year with the Seattle Mariners. He hoped a career resurgence in LA would earn him a multi-year deal in 2025, and that's what will probably happen — even if it's not with the Dodgers.

In 154 games with the World Series champions, Hernandez hit .272 with 33 home runs and an .840 OPS. He became a stabilizing presence in the Dodgers' lineup as the team dealt with injuries up and down the roster.

Having already missed out on Juan Soto, the Dodgers would have to pivot yet again if Hernandez goes elsewhere. They could perhaps turn their attention to Anthony Santander, but they don't need to get desperate. Keep in mind they signed Michael Conforto over the weekend.

Teoscar Hernandez has options beyond the Dodgers

At age 32, Hernandez proved that his 2023 season in Seattle was a mere blip on the radar (and it wasn't even that bad). After posting a 4.3 bWAR season with the Dodgers in 2024, teams with holes in the outfield have taken notice.

The Boston Red Sox, who were also in the running for Soto, might be the Dodgers' biggest threat.

“I think Boston is the tougher threat for the Dodgers to deal with right now because he's hit so well at Fenway,” MLB Network's Jon Morosi said on Monday. “Anecdotally, you've heard that he's loved playing there in the past and he would be a really dynamic player at Fenway.”

In 45 games in Boston, Hernandez has a career .950 OPS at Fenway Park with 14 home runs, more than he has hit at any opposing ballpark in his career.

It's also possible that Hernandez could seek a reunion with Toronto, where he played from 2017 to 2022. He hit 129 home runs in his Blue Jays career, which ranks 12th on the franchise's all-time list.

Predictions for Herandez's contract terms have varied, but most project him to secure a three- or four-year deal somewhere, worth anywhere from $60 million to $100 million.