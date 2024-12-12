As MLB free agency dominoes continue to fall, Teoscar Hernandez has yet to find his long-term home. But as he looks around, the most likely scenario sees Hernandez returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles opened some eyes when they signed fellow outfielder Michael Conforto to a $17 million contract. Furthermore, teams like the Boston Red Sox have been hot on Hernandez's tail. But when they dust settles, Hernandez is still expected to be donning Dodgers across his jersey in 2025, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“I fully expect [Teoscar Hernandez] to be back there. I still expect, at the end of the day, that he's going to be a Los Angeles Dodgers,” Rosenthal said. “The signing of Conforto, who's a left-handed hitter, doesn't really affect that at all.

“Teo is still a perfect fit for them from the right side. He wants to be there, he's been very vocal about wanting to be there,” Rosenthal continued. “It's just a matter of getting to the right place with the contract and I expect that they will.”

The Dodgers came out of the free agency gates hot, signing Conforto and star pitcher Blake Snell to major deals. Since then, they've taken a bit of a back seat and watched teams like the New York Mets, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox make their own splashes. But that doesn't mean Los Angeles has put the checkbook away.

Hernandez was a crucial piece of the team's offensive success in 2024. Through 154 games, he hit .272 with 33 home runs, 99 RBI and 12 stolen bases. The home runs were a new career-high as he ranked second on the team behind just Shohei Ohtani.

Based on that power surge, Teoscar Hernandez remains one of the most sought after hitters on the market. Still, the Dodgers are in pole position. He just won a World Series with the team and already knows his place on the roster. As they look to defend their championship, adding Hernandez back into the fold should be atop Los Angeles' to-do list.