Los Angeles Dodgers fans should rejoice with Dave Roberts’ update on Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias’ potential return against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dave Roberts had an interview with SportsNet LA and provided the statuses of both Kershaw and Urias. Roberts also laid their plans down against the Rays as they face them next.

“Julio played catch yesterday, played catch today. He says he’s feeling good. Obviously, we want him to start once his time on the IL is up,” Roberts said regarding Julio Urias, per SportsNet LA. The Mexican starting pitcher’s status still remains at 15-day IL.

Dave Roberts praises the #Dodgers young pitchers for stepping up and provides an update on Julio Urías & Clayton Kershaw. pic.twitter.com/2zFQPYyEfk — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 24, 2023

Urias last played against the St. Louis Cardinals in their May 19 matchup. In the game, he was knocked around for six earned runs across just three innings. For worried Los Angeles fans, he did throw a bullpen session with the Dodgers in preparation for their next game which is a good sign of recovery.

On the other hand, Roberts also gave a huge update on Clayton Kershaw’s possible re-entry to the team. Kershaw is expected to join the Dodgers a day before their game against the Rays. There is also a high likelihood that he pitches in that game as well.

Clayton Kershaw is in bereavement at the moment. This comes after the untimely passing of his mother, Marianne Tombaugh. Kershaw has not been with the team since his start against the Minnesota Twins. He has been taking his time to grieve the loss ever since that game.

Despite these key absences, the Los Angeles Dodgers still remain first in the NL West. The team will only get better as they get their roster back.