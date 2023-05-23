Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It looks like Julio Urias won’t be on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ injured list for long.

While the 26-year-old pitcher is still in some sort of pain as a result of his recent left hamstring strain, he admitted that he’s feeling better now, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Urias said he is still experiencing some tightness, but it’s more manageable compared to when he first had the injury.

Urias also opened up about the injury, which he sustained last Thursday during the Dodgers’ showdown against the St. Louis Cardinals. The left-hander shared that he already felt something early in the third inning of the contest, and as he tried to pitch through it, he only had more trouble pushing off with the mound.

As Dodgers fans know, Urias had a poor performance in the game as the team ended up getting demolished by the Cardinals, 16-8. Urias gave up six earned runs, including four home runs, on just six hits. He also gave up two walks with just one strikeout in 3.0 innings on the mound.

The Dodgers quickly placed him on the injured list last Saturday due to his injury, which clearly affected his performance in the opener of the series with the Cardinals. For what it’s worth, the team did share their hope that Julio Urias will be able to immediately rejoin the team when his 15-day period on the injured list is up. That puts him on track to be able to suit up against the New York Yankees or Cincinnati Reds in early June.

The Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves first, though, before their series with the Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals.