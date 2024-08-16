The Los Angeles Dodgers (71-51) have been more vulnerable than fans are accustomed to seeing this year, as both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres inch dangerously close to the top of the National League West. Obviously, however, this team is a different beast when healthy.

LA is getting closer to full strength following Friday's injury updates on All-Star slugger Max Muncy and former Gold Glove winner Tommy Edman.

“I think the hope is that {Tommy} will be back with us on Monday when we get home,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told MLB Network radio on SiriusXM. “Muncy is rehabbing with Tommy with that OKC team and he will be back with us on Tuesday. ”

Additionally, Roberts explained that Bobby Miller was scratched from his start with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Baseball Club just in case the club needs him to make an emergency outing over the weekend. The reinforcements appear to be arriving at the right time.

Dodgers look to Max Muncy, Tommy Edman for offensive depth

Fans will rest easy knowing that both Edman and Muncy are expected to play against the Seattle Mariners. The former has yet to make his 2024 debut or step into the batter's box while wearing Dodger Blue, and the latter has been on the injured list for more than three months with an oblique strain.

The depth issues that have burdened the bottom part of the lineup for much of this season may soon be over, or mitigated at the very least. Max Muncy has nine home runs and 28 RBIs through 40 games and is always a threat to smash the baseball. His all-or-nothing type of batting style (.227 lifetime hitter) can be detrimental in the playoffs, but the loaded top portion of the lineup could take some of the pressure off him.

Tommy Edman suffered a wrist injury in the offseason and was working his way back when the St. Louis Cardinals traded him ahead of the MLB trade deadline. This fresh start could be exactly what he needs to reestablish himself as an impactful contributor. Roberts might have to be patient with the 29-year-old utility man, though, considering he just started playing in the field again.

Edman offers upside on offense and defense if he can get right and Muncy is yet another player who can break a game open with one swing. The health of the pitching staff is likely to be a concern for the rest of the year, but the Dodgers might still have enough to outlast a wild, wild National League.