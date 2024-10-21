The Los Angeles Dodgers secured their spot in the World Series by overpowering the New York Mets 10-5 in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Sunday night. They will take on the New York Yankees in the World Series, which kicks off Friday. Following their triumph in the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts delivered a direct message to the fans in Los Angeles.

“You guys want a parade in Los Angeles?” Roberts asked the home crowd. “Four more wins!”

For the past eight years, the Los Angeles Dodgers have established themselves as the dominant force in MLB, earning four World Series appearances that started with the fateful trip in 2017. Against all odds, their sole championship during this stretch—the one that broke the 1988 curse—occurred in 2020.

Shohei Ohtani leading the Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani propelled the injury-plagued Los Angeles Dodgers to the best record in baseball during the regular season. Tommy Edman joined the squad in late July, contributing significantly to their journey to the World Series.

It's been a typical year for the high-spending Dodgers, who consistently find contributors when Shohei Ohtani isn't dazzling with his power at the plate and his speed on the bases. Tommy Edman and Will Smith both homered, propelling Ohtani into his first World Series appearance.

“I really feel like we finally arrived, I finally arrived at this stage,” Ohtani remarked via his translator. “A lot of the games we played were really tough and hard to win, and it was truly a team effort to get here.”

The Dodgers secured their record 25th NL pennant, marking their fourth in eight years and their first won at home since defeating the Mets in a seven-game series in 1988. They advanced to their 22nd World Series—13th in Los Angeles—and their first since 2020, when they triumphed over Tampa Bay during the pandemic-delayed season.

Facing off against the New York Yankees for the World Series

Next on the agenda for Roberts and the Dodgers is a showdown against Aaron Judge and the Yankees, who return to the World Series for the 41st time and the first time in 15 years. This matchup, kicking off at Dodger Stadium, showcases the league's top two home-run hitters: Judge with 58 home runs and Ohtani with 54.

This marks the 12th encounter between the franchises in the World Series and their first matchup in 43 years. The Yankees have won over the Dodgers eight times, while the Dodgers secured their three championships against the Bronx Bombers in 1955, 1963, and 1981.

In his inaugural season with the Dodgers, following a record-setting $700 million, 10-year contract as a free agent, Ohtani recorded two hits and scored two runs in Game 6. He batted .364 during the NLCS, hitting two home runs and driving in six RBIs.

Ohtani played his first six MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, who failed to achieve a winning record or make the playoffs during his time there.

The Dodgers, eliminated in the Division Series in the past two years, invested a combined $1 billion last winter to secure long-term contracts for Ohtani and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, aiming to capture the franchise's eighth World Series title.

The Dodgers, struggling with injuries that have ravaged their starting rotation, relied on seven pitchers to eliminate the Mets, who boasted the largest payroll in baseball at $332 million.

Los Angeles outpaced New York 40-26 across the six-game series. The Mets fell just two wins short of reaching the World Series after rallying from a 22-33 start to secure the National League's final wild card spot.