The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play a do-or-die Game 5 of the NLDS on Friday. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts picked Yoshinobu Yamamoto to start the game despite his poor first playoff start. He spoke on Friday afternoon about his decision to start Yamamoto and why the Dodgers trust the pitcher, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on starting Yamamoto: ‘I feel that he’s ready for this moment….This is his time….I expect to win this game.'” Nightengale posted on social media. “Bottom line: This is the reason the Dodgers gave him a 12-year, $325 million contract and Yamamoto wanted the ball.”

The Dodgers signed Yamamoto to his first Major League contract after a professional career in Japan. The 26-year-old battled through injuries all season and only made 18 starts in his first North American season. Roberts mentioned the possibility of a bullpen game or Jack Flaherty starting, but he decided on Yamamoto.

The Dodgers' season rides on Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Dodgers brought Yamamoto in on a massive contract to be their ace. While he did not fulfill that expectation for half of the season, he was very good when he did pitch. He had an ERA of exactly 3.00 which lands him with a 129 ERA+. Based on the regular season stats, this is a good choice but his first playoff start makes it a risky decision.

Yamamoto started Game 1 for the Dodgers and only made it three innings. He allowed five hits and five earned runs, including three runs in the top of the first inning. Los Angeles was able to fight back and knock Dylan Cease out of the game with a comparable stat line.

While they are coming off a bullpen game, no one pitched over 1.2 innings for the Dodgers on Wednesday. That means everyone is available for Roberts to pull the plug on Yamamoto early. That includes Jack Flaherty, who started Game 2.