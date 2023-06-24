The Los Angeles Dodgers have found themselves in a bit of an unexpected situation in the National League West. They are currently in third place behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants, and it's forcing Dave Roberts to make some tough decisions for his team. With LA's starting rotation decimated by the injuries and struggling to piece things together, Roberts has made another big call for the Dodgers.

With Noah Syndergaard, Julio Urias, Dustin May, and Walker Buehler, who hasn't pitched at all this season, all on the injured list, it's safe to say the Dodgers rotation has seen better days. However, the Dodgers have recently received a pair of standout performances from Emmet Sheehan, and it sounds like he has earned himself another turn in the rotation according to Roberts.

Via Fabian Ardaya:

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Dave Roberts said Emmet Sheehan will remain in the rotation for at least another turn. He also said to expect Michael Grove to pitch bulk innings Wednesday.”

Sheehan was called up to try to act as a stopgap for the Dodgers rotation, and has been phenomenal in the first two starts of his career. After twirling six shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants in his MLB debut, Sheehan was strong against the Houston Astros again on Friday night, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out four in six more innings of work.

Given how good Sheehan has been in his first two starts, the Dodgers would be foolish to not continue handing him the ball. Luckily, it looks exactly like that is what Roberts is doing here. Sheehan has bought himself another start in the rotation, and if he puts together another strong outing, Roberts and LA may have no choice but to keep him in the majors for the foreseeable future.