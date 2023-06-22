Pitching has been the demise of the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, but their arms picked things up in LA's two-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels this week.

The Dodgers won both games by a score of 2-0, including a bullpen game on Wednesday night where seven different Dodger pitchers combined for the shutout win, out-pitching the brilliant Shohei Ohtani.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that recent performances will help build the confidence of LA's relievers, who currently have the second-worst ERA among MLB bullpens.

“It gives them confidence,” Roberts said. “We’ve never debated the arm talent, what these guys have done, but certainly [regarding] performance, the last couple of nights has been the level that we had expected. So it’s something for us to build on.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dodgers bullpen has not allowed a run in three straight games, and it did all of the work in Wednesday's win, beating one of the best pitchers in baseball in the process. Those sorts of wins can truly send a spark through a clubhouse and that's exactly what the Dodgers need right now.

LA is currently 41-33 and in third place in the NL West, a division they have dominated and ran away with for much of the past decade. They are 3.5 games out of first place and hold the final wild card spot in the National League playoff picture.

The Dodgers didn’t lose their 33rd game until the last day of July in 2022. Baseball is an ever-evolving sport though and the best team in baseball last season needs a confidence boost to get back on track.