The Los Angeles Dodgers have been hit by hamstring problems this season, with both third baseman Max Muncy and pitcher Julio Urias dealing with that particular lower-body issue. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts hopes the two will be back sooner than later, as he provided some key updates on the pair's status prior to Wednesday's meeting with the Chicago White Sox at home.

Muncy, who is out for the second game in a row, is said to have a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, according to Roberts. The Dodgers also hope that Muncy will be able to shake off that injury and return as soon as Saturday in the second game of the upcoming series against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium (h/t David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports). Muncy is slashing just .191/.323/.474 with 18 home runs and 45 RBI across 209 at-bats this year.

Urias, on the other hand, had a bullpen session Wednesday, per Roberts. The Dodgers manager added that Urias used his left hamstring more in throwing pitches, which can be taken as a good sign. Urias has not seen action in the big leagues for nearly a month now. His last appearance on the mound was on May 19 in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. So far this season, Urias has a 5-4 record and 4.39 ERA.

It's been a tough season on the injury front of the Dodgers, who have a long list of banged-up players on offense and on pitching. That said, they are just behind by three games at the moment in the race to the top of the National League West division standings.