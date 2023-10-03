Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias is currently away from the team amid his domestic violence incident. The Dodgers have already taken steps to move on from the left-handed starter. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently made an appearance on The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman and discussed the Urias situation, via Jon Heyman.

“First off, it's a very unfortunate situation,” Roberts told Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman. “I think the world of Julio. When you spend eight years with a player, a person, you get to know him and you get to care about him. What we heard, still haven't seen any video, obviously Major League Baseball law enforcement, they're doing their due diligence. He's on the restricted list. So we haven't seen him, we haven't heard from him.

“Obviously he's going to be pitching for us this year. As far as what the future holds, I have no idea. I'm saddened. It's a gut-punch for everybody. It's one of those things that you gotta feel for the whole situation, but you gotta keep moving forward and we got jobs to do.”

Dodgers: Julio Urias' future with LA

Julio Urias probably won't ever pitch for the Dodgers again. His future in MLB overall is also in question. Nothing is guaranteed at the moment.

Urias is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He finished as an NL Cy Young finalist a season ago and has played a pivotal role for the Dodgers over the years.

Dave Roberts and Los Angeles are trying to move on without Urias. They clinched the second best record in the NL and earned a first-round playoff bye as a result. Their starting rotation has question marks though amid Urias' absence. Additionally, pitchers like Walker Buehler, Dustin May, and Tony Gonsolin are all injured.

Counting the Dodgers out is a risky thing to do though. As for Urias, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on his situation as they are made available.