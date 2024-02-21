The Dodgers seem to have their pitchers chosen for their Korea games.

The MLB regular season is going to kickoff in unique fashion this season as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres will get things going on March 20th in Korea. They are starting the season about a week earlier than everyone else, and the Dodgers and Padres will play two games. It is still a month away, but Los Angeles has a good idea of who their starting pitchers will be for those two games.

Starting the season off with the Dodgers and the Padres playing in Korea is going to be cool to see. The Dodgers have a lot of talented pitchers that could throw in those games, and as of right now, manager Dave Roberts thinks that they will probably go with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow.

“I think that’s a safe bet,” Dave Roberts said in regards to Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow pitching in Korea, according to an article from The Orange County Register. “Obviously things can change. It’s two regular-season games. But it’s just two games. I think it’s fair to say that’s our hope. But I don’t think I am or we are beholden to that if it doesn’t make sense.”

This has been a big offseason for the Dodgers, and one pitcher that they did pickup is Shohei Ohtani. That was the biggest news of the MLB offseason, but because of an injury suffered last year, Ohtani will only be able to hit for the Dodgers this season. If he was available, Los Angeles would likely want him going in one of their first games.

The Dodgers are going to be an exciting team to watch all year long, and baseball fans might finally get to see Ohtani play in the postseason. There is a long season ahead of them though, and to start, they will likely have Yamamoto and Glasnow pitching against the Padres in Korea.