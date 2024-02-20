The Rays have added another versatile player to their roster.

While the Tampa Bay Rays have made the playoff five straight seasons, they've made the World Series just once; losing in six games. The Rays are looking for a sixth-straight postseason berth and a much deeper run come playoff time.

To help boost their postseason push, Tampa Bay has signed Amed Rosario to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, via Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Rosario spent the 2023 season split between the Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers. Over 142 games total, he hit .263 with nine home runs, 58 RBI and 15 stolen bases. While his numbers don't jump off the page, Rosario could be a secret weapon for the Rays against left-handed hitters.

Rosario hit .282 against left-handed batters compared to .252 against righties. While his remaining counting stats remained similar, Kevin Cash will certainly look to get Rosario in the lineup when a lefty is on the mound.

But offense isn't the only thing the former Dodger and Guardian is bringing to Tampa Bay. Rosario has proven to be a versatile defender, playing shortstop, second base and outfield throughout his seven-year MLB career.

Shortstop is Amed Rosario's natural position however, as he has played 752 games there at the major league level. The Rays are in need of shortstop options with Wander Franco's questionable future.

Amed Rosario might not be the name-brand player he was when he came up with the New York Mets. However, he is still a valuable asset for a team looking to make the playoffs. The Rays have lofty goals in 2024 and are hoping Rosario can help get them where they want to be.