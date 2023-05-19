Dustin May is one of the most gifted hurlers in the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation, but injuries have prevented him from establishing his consistency. May’s latest injury is a right forearm strain that has place him on the 14-day injured list. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Gavin Stone has the inside track on replacing him in the Los Angeles rotation.

Dave Roberts said Gavin Stone “makes the most sense” to replace Dustin May in the rotation Michael Grove is here on taxi squad in case they need extra bullpen coverage this weekend. He had been in Arizona pitching in extended spring games — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 18, 2023

The biggest worry for Roberts is that May has been back with the team less than a year after he returned from Tommy John surgery. The manager and his Dodgers players are clearly hoping that May will be able to return shortly and that he does not have another long-term injury.

Stone is a 24-year-old rookie who has made one start for the Dodgers this season. He was on the mound for 4.0 innings in that appearance and gave up 5 runs — 4 of which were earned — and struck out just one batter.

Roberts said that May is likely to miss a month of action, but would not speculate beyond that. It has been reported that May’s ulnar collateral ligament has not been damaged, so the Dodgers have reason to believe that he may be able to return before long.

May pitched 1 inning for the Dodgers Wednesday before he had to come out of the game against the Minnesota Twins.

Dustin May was off to a solid start with the Dodgers, building a 4-1 record along with a 2.63 earned run average. He was giving up a league-best 5.4 hits per 9 innings and just 0.2 home runs per 9 innings.