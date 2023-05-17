Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May gave fans a major scare on Wednesday after he exited their contest with the Minnesota Twins due to an elbow issue. Now, manager Dave Roberts gave more clarity on the right-hander’s condition, which isn’t exactly encouraging.

Speaking to reporters following the Dodgers’ 7-3 win, Roberts revealed that May sustained a flexor pronator strain. There is no timetable for his return, and the LA boss pointed out that the pitcher is sure to go to the injured list.

“It’s a flexor pronator strain, so that’s an IL,” Roberts explained, via SportsNet LA.

Dustin May left the game against the Twins in the first inning after throwing 16 pitches. It is worth noting that he reportedly lost velocity, about two mph, on his four-seam fastball and sinker before he was taken off the field due to his injury.

Now that May is expected to be sidelined for some time, the Dodgers are now facing the difficult task of finding someone who can replace his production. Entering Wednesday, May has been sensational on the season, recording a 2.68 ERA in eight starts. He also leads the National League with the lowest hits per nine innings. Even better, he has a 4-1 record, which speaks volume on how impactful he has been for the Los Angeles franchise.

Here’s hoping that May would be able to return sooner rather than later. With the Dodgers already dealing with injuries to the likes of Michael Grove, Ryan Pepiot and Walker Buehler, the last thing they need is another long-term absence.