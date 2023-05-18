Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Max Muncy is being evaluated after colliding with the wall and banging his knee versus the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. He remained in the game, but Dave Roberts later revealed that Muncy’s knee has swelling and he will be checked once again prior to LA’s game on Thursday versus the St. Louis Cardinals, per Fabian Ardaya.

The Dodgers won Wednesday’s game thanks to a clutch grand slam from James Outman. However, the team dealt with injury concerns in the affair. In addition to Muncy, Dustin May left his start after just one inning due to elbow pain.

Nevertheless, Los Angeles is playing extremely well at the moment. They are fresh off a strong homestand and will begin a 10-game road trip in St. Louis. With May expected to land on the injured list, the Dodgers are facing starting pitching questions. Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, and Tony Gonsolin remain in the rotation as reliable options, while Noah Syndergaard is still available despite his struggles. Gavin Stone is a potential candidate to replace May in the rotation.

Offensively, the team is mostly healthy for now. That said, the Dodgers will still track Max Muncy’s knee injury closely. It doesn’t appear to be anything too serious, but it will still be worth monitoring.

The Dodgers come into Thursday’s contest sporting a superb 28-16 record. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are just 18-26. Urias (5-3, 3.61) will get the ball for LA while Adam Wainwright (0-0, 7.20) is the probable starter for St. Louis. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 PM EST at Busch Stadium.