The Dodgers' manager stated where the three stars would hit in the batting order in 2024.

The Los Angeles Dodgers held their Fan Fest for 35,000 fans on Saturday, and manager Dave Roberts got a huge cheer when he revealed the top three of his 2024 batting order, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN:

“Dave Roberts just revealed the top three of his lineup to the fans here at Fan Fest … 1. Mookie Betts 2. Freddie Freeman 3. Shohei Ohtani A giant roar ensued. There are 35,000 people in attendance.”

Mookie Betts will bat leadoff for the Dodgers, followed by Freddie Freeman in the two-spot and Shohei Ohtani batting third. That's a top of the order trio that will strike fear into opposing pitchers all season long as Los Angeles chases a World Series title in 2024.

Betts hit .307 with 39 home runs, 107 RBI's, and 126 runs scored for the Dodgers last season. He had an MVP-caliber season, along with Freeman, but lost out to Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves in the race for the award.

Freeman hit .331 with 29 home runs and 102 RBI's. He also scored 131 runs and stole a career-high 23 bases for the Dodgers last season.

Ohtani was in the midst of another tremendous season before his injury in 2023. The 29-year-old boasted an OPS of 1.066, hit 44 home runs, batted a .304 average, and accumulated 95 RBI on the way to his second AL MVP award.

“What a time to be a Dodger, I mean this is crazy, it's really a blessing,” Betts said, via SportsNet LA earlier this week. “It just shows you that being a Dodger, this is what comes with it. This is the culture with it. We're gonna win. We're gonna compete. We're gonna put the best team out there. We're gonna do anything and everything to bring home a championship, and that's why guys want to come to the Dodgers.”