The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again the champion of the NL West; they have claimed the division title 11 times over the past 12 years, and with this level of dominance comes the expectation that they will reign supreme in the playoffs as well. Alas, the past two seasons have brought nothing but disappointment for the Dodgers. Despite receiving a bye to the NLDS in both years, the Dodgers failed to advance to the NLCS, falling prey to a division opponent on both occasions in rather ironic fashion.

But as difficult as it may be to win the division 11 times over the past 12 seasons, anything short of this will be a major disappointment for the Dodgers. In fact, it has gotten to the point where even manager Dave Roberts had admitted that the expectations the team carries have tended to take away from the joy of not only finishing as the best team in the NL West, but also the best team in the entire MLB.

“It’s hard to completely enjoy something that I guess everyone in the world thinks just happens, that it’s expected,” Roberts told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “So when it does happen, it’s more relief. Because you didn’t disappoint. You realized expectations. With the Dodgers, we’re never going to over-exceed expectations because of the reputation we have. That’s a compliment. But I do think that it does take away some of the joy. It’s where we’re at, the job I’ve chosen and the job I love.”

Nevertheless, the real battle now begins for the Roberts and the Dodgers. Since taking over as manager in 2016, Roberts has managed LA to multiple deep playoff runs. But they have only broken through with a World Series title once, and during the COVID-shortened season as well — which has covered this achievement in a bit of an air of doubt.

Perhaps this is what continues to fuel the Dodgers. Regular-season dominance may be expected of them, but anything can happen in the crapshoot that is the playoffs. They of all teams know that nothing is handed on a silver platter in the postseason, so maybe it's helpful that they don't feel too much joy with their regular-season achievements so they can stay locked in for the task that lies ahead.

Dodgers prepare for an explosive NLDS rematch against the Padres

The Dodgers will be looking to exorcise their playoff demons over the past two seasons. Ever since the MLB put into place the new Wild Card system, the Dodgers have gotten the short end of the stick. The NLDS bye that they earned by virtue of their NL West dominance has come back to bite them two seasons in a row, with Wild Card teams such as the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks able to build a head of steam en route to sending LA to an early playoff exit.

But now, the Dodgers have an opportunity to put an end to their two-year NLCS drought with an NLDS rematch against the Padres on the horizon. This time, LA has the services of the red-hot Shohei Ohtani, and perhaps that proves to be the difference-maker that takes them over the hump this year. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman will have to produce as well to redeem themselves from the nightmare they had during the 2023 NLDS.