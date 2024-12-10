When Walker Buehler threw his final out in Game 5 of the World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers fans almost immediately turned their attention to the number one priority of the offseason: re-sign Teoscar Hernandez.

Yes, everyone had to talk to reporters and celebrate with the Commissioner's Trophy; yes, fans had to go wild shooting off fireworks all over LA; and yes, there was that whole matter of a parade and celebration at Dodgers Stadium that needed to be addressed. But after landing in Elysian Park on a one-year, prove-it deal before the start of the season, rewarding Hernandez rapidly became a necessity for vibes alone.

Fortunately, one person who feels the same way is manager Dave Roberts, who let it be known on Monday that he believes the Dodgers will ultimately get something done with Hernandez, as he's a huge fan of what “Teo” brings to the table.

“Obviously, I'm a huge fan of Teo,” Roberts told reporters via Dodgers Territory. “It would be hard for me to not see him coming back.”

Back off the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and other teams in need of a home run-hitting outfielder, Roberts isn't going to let Hernandez go anywhere else… or at least that's what he said now, with Juan Sotto a Met and Blake Snell set to take his talents to Los Angeles to join an elite starting rotation rounded out by Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and company.

Originally joining the Dodgers on a one-year, $23.5 million contract after failing to find a long-term home following the end of his tenure with the Seattle Mariners, Hernandez blew up in a major way playing for Los Angeles, winning the Home Run Derby, becoming an All-Star, and earning his third Silver Slugger award along with his second trip to the All-MLB Second Team. A true breakout star with plenty of tread left on the tires at 32, it's clear Dodgers fans – and their skipper – want Hernandez back; all that's left for Brandon Gomes to do is go to the table, work something out, and keep LA's new breakout star in Blue Heaven long-term.