When it was announced that Dave Roberts would finally get his parade to celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2024 World Series win on Friday, November 1st at 11 am PST, it was anyone's guess how many fans would take to the streets of LA to celebrate their favorite team's victory.

With a separate ticketed event set for just up the street at Dodger Stadium, maybe fans would split their time between the two events or prioritize getting to see the 2024 team on the field one last time.

Welp, if that happened, it certainly didn't look like it, as the streets were flooded with fans, food, and bootleg merchandise, and no one enjoyed it more than starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who boldly declared to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya that he “didn't even know this many people existed.“

Now granted, for a city of nearly 4 million people in a county of nearly 10 million, seeing almost a quarter of a million fans in the streets accounts for only a fraction of the actual population of the “City of Angels.”

Still, 225,000 people is a lot of freakin' people, and watching them all chant “Let's Go Dodgers, “Mookie,” and some more colorful claims about what they want to see happen to the Yankees had to be as incredible to see from the bus as it was in the crowd.

After suffering a season-ending injury back in August, it would be understandable if the pride of Newhall, California, felt somewhat left out of the playoff process.

However, he certainly didn't have nearly a quarter of a million fans celebrating his efforts when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates or the Tampa Bay Rays, making the event incredibly memorable all the same. And the best part? With four more years left on his contract, it's safe to assume Glasnow will have a few more parade opportunities in his future.