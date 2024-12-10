The Los Angeles Dodgers have shown that they are not willing to rest on their laurels even after winning the 2024 World Series trophy. They have been among the busiest teams this offseason to this point; in addition to pulling off the blockbuster signing of Blake Snell, they also added a significant outfield piece in Michael Conforto, signing him to a one-year, $17 million contract.

It will be interesting to see how the signing of Conforto affects the Dodgers' ability to re-sign Teoscar Hernandez, the versatile corner outfielder who played a huge part in their World Series run. While rumor has it that the Dodgers remain in the driver's seat in terms of getting Hernandez to sign on the dotted line, an old foil of theirs may be playing spoiler.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Boston Red Sox are emerging as the favorite to sign Hernandez if he weren't to re-sign with the Dodgers.

“I think Boston is the tougher threat for the Dodgers to deal with right now because he's hit so well at Fenway. Anecdotally, you've heard that he's loved playing there in the past and he would be a really dynamic player at Fenway. With that wall, I think he'd be a tremendous player on both sides of the ball for the Boston Red Sox who are now looking to make a big impact after missing out on Juan Soto,” Morosi said, via Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation.

Indeed, it is now expected for the rest of the free agency dominoes to fall into place now that Soto has signed with the New York Mets. But the Dodgers have shown in the past that if they want a player, they will get their man. And considering how impactful Hernandez was for the team in 2024, expect the Dodgers to not let him go without a fight.

Has Teoscar Hernandez found a home with the Dodgers?

The Dodgers gave Teoscar Hernandez an everyday role despite an overall struggle in 2023, and it paid off big time, with Hernandez regaining his form and emerging as one of the biggest power threats in a stacked lineup. But free agency is about give and take, and it's looking like no side is willing to budge amid negotiations.

But as Morosi made abundantly clear, losing Hernandez will be a blow for the Dodgers.

“If he were to not return there would be a tremendous void there. Both in the clubhouse and on the field,” Morosi said.