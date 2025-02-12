The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to take on the Chicago Cubs for two games to open the 2025 MLB regular season at the Tokyo Dome on March 18 and 19, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the nod in Game 1, with Roki Sasaki likely to get the ball in Game 2, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

It is no surprise that Yamamoto and likely Sasaki are getting the nod to pitch in their home country. Yamamoto showed his ability in his rookie season in 2024, and now, it seems as if Sasaki will make his MLB debut in Japan.

It would not be the first time that a Dodgers pitcher made his MLB debut overseas, as Yamamoto made his first start in South Korea against the San Diego Padres last season. He did not fare well in the game, pitching just one inning and giving up five runs to the Padres. Sasaki, obviously would like to fare better in his first game.

The Dodgers and Cubs is an intriguing matchup for Japanese baseball fans. Not only do the Dodgers have Yamamoto and Sasaki making starts, but Shohei Ohtani is on the team as well. The Cubs feature Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki as well, two of the better players on the roster. It will be a chance for fans to once again see players who made an impact in NPB before coming over to the United States to play in MLB.

These games will be taking place early in the morning for fans in the United States, but for those who are awake at the time, these will be very interesting games. The Dodgers are the defending World Series champions and made several big moves, while the Cubs are arguably one of the most improved teams this offseason after bringing in Kyle Tucker and making a few other additions as well.