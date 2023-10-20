The loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks was not the ideal ending for the Dave Roberts-led Los Angeles Dodgers' season. They had a lot to give after getting the NL West title by winning 100 of their 162 games. A lot of their players aim to come back with a vengeance and play with a chip on their shoulder in the next season. No one has more grit and motivation to do better than rookie Emmet Sheehan who has a lot to prove.

Emmet Sheehan made his postseason debut with the Dodgers with high hopes. All of that was cut short after they were bounced out by the Diamondbacks. But, he made sure to perfectly encapsulate how his rookie season with the Dodgers went in an Instagram post.

“Impossible to put this season into words. Extremely grateful to every one part of this journey and to the Dodger organization and fans who made this possible!” was the heartfelt message attached to the post by the Dodgers rookie.

Sheehan finished his rookie campaign with a four-win and only a single loss when he started. His 4.92 ERA and 1.19 WHIP also showed flashes of greatness. He could act as an amazing backup if Clayton Kershaw fails to convert for the team again. The Dodgers rookie also had his struggles and it came under the brightest of lights. He let three runs get past him in 3.2 innings as the Dodgers were struggling to stay in World Series contention against the Diamondbacks.

He has a lot to learn in Dave Roberts' system. But, he has also proven how high his ceiling can be given the proper load as they notched the NL West title.