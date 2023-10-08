The Los Angeles Dodgers opened up their National League Divisional Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at home. With ace Clayton Kershaw on the mound, few expected the Dodgers to struggle — but what unfolded was far worse than anybody expected.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts addressed a surprising roster move prior to the game that had people talking. Prior to the game Kershaw had a hilarious albeit ominous take on his college football watching and pitching schedules that had fans laughing.

As the action began to unfold on Saturday night, Dodgers fans quickly realized they were out of their element against a hungry Arizona Diamondbacks team.

The D-backs leapt ahead with six runs in the first and three in the second, quickly burying the Dodgers' hopes of getting off to a good start. Kershaw gave up six hits and six earned runs early in just .1 innings of action.

The Dodgers star was replaced by Emmet Sheehan, who has gone 3.2 innings, giving up four hits and three earned runs while walking two.

The Dodgers were tolled on X for their efforts. Fans became bitterly disappointed quickly as demonstrated by the comments section.

Dodger Stadium WiFi may be slow, it's good thing our offense starts fast! pic.twitter.com/m9CfLwNpdy — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 8, 2023

One fan sounded upset about the attention Kershaw got leading up to his time on the mound.

“The commentators had to make sure to get 15 minutes of Glazing Kershaw in before the game. They don't sound very enthused now.”

Another fan took issue with Kershaw's performances dating back numerous years.

“Dodgers have choked. Kershaw has been a postseason disaster pretty much his whole career except the covid year in 2020,” one fan added.

Fans also panned the Wi-Fi at Dodgers Stadium as frustration, and at times boredom, set in.

The Diamondbacks still led 9-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning with Shelby Miller on the mound for Los Angeles.