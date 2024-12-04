The Los Angeles Dodgers and former San Francisco Giants executive Farhan Zaidi are discussing a reunion, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Zaidi served as Dodgers general manager from 2014 to 2018, overseeing a run for LA that saw it win 90-plus games four times with two World Series appearances. Prior to his time with the Dodgers, Zaidi worked for the Oakland Athletics as director of baseball operations/assistant general manager from 2011 to 2014.

After Los Angeles lost to the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 World Series, Zaidi became president of baseball operations with the rival Giants, where he was named MLB Executive of the Year in 2021. That year, San Francisco won 107 games before falling to the Dodgers in five games in the NLDS.

The Giants have not made the postseason since, as the franchise has regularly come up short in the free agent market, often losing out to none other than the Dodgers. The Giants pursued both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto before the pair became integral parts to LA's 2024 World Series championship team.

San Francisco let Zaidi go after the 2024 season, replacing him with Giants legend Buster Posey.

Rosenthal added that Zaidi and the Dodgers have still not finalized a deal and it is unclear what his role would be with his previous two positions already occupied. Brandon Gomes is currently the team's general manager and Andrew Friedman is the president of baseball operations.

Farhan Zaidi has a history of success with the Dodgers

Not only did the Dodgers win four straight NL West titles and two pennants under Zaidi's leadership in his previous tenure, but he also helped lay the groundwork for the team's success into the 2020s. Rosenthal credited Zaidi with identifying and bringing in players like Max Muncy and Chris Taylor, while retaining existing pieces in Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger,

Now, Zaidi has the chance to reap the benefits of his hard work. The reigning champion Dodgers are set up to keep winning in 2025 and beyond thanks to a core of superstar talent and a willingness to spend big. The franchise acquired two-time Cy Young winner and former Giant Blake Snell last week to reinforce a pitching staff that already includes Ohtani, Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow.

Zaidi will also have a stable of young talent to work with, led in the Majors by starter Gavin Stone. The Dodgers have the No. 5-ranked farm system in baseball, per MLB.com with five prospects ranked in the top 100 in baseball.